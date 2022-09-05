Areas in northwest Georgia that experienced "extreme rainfall" and flash flooding are again under a flood watch as storms move in Monday.

"Showers have begun to redevelop over north Georgia, and rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service office in Atlanta posted on Facebook. "Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon, which could produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns."

CNN's Chuck Johnston and Judson Jones contributed to this report.

