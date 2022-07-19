1235505285

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia.

 Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The Atlanta-area district attorney investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has informed 11 individuals who were put forward as fake electors on behalf of the former president that there they are considered targets in the ongoing criminal probe, according to new court documents filed Tuesday.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis' office informed lawyers for the 11 fake electors that the status change from witness to target was the result of "new evidence" that has come to light over the course of the probe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.