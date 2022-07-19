The Atlanta-area prosecutors scrutinizing former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia said Tuesday that all 16 of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College are now targets of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Court documents filed late Tuesday reveal Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has informed all 16 of the individuals who signed an "unofficial electoral certificate" that was ultimately sent to the National Archives in late 2020 they may be indicted in the probe.

