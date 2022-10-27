Georgia Election Investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 16. The Georgia prosecutor leading an investigation into the 2020 election urged the Supreme Court on October 27 to clear the way for Graham's testimony.

 Alex Brandon/AP

The Georgia prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to clear the way for the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury seeks to question Senator Lindsey Graham regarding certain activities related to its ongoing investigation into possible criminal activity surrounding the 2020 general elections in Georgia," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in the new filing.