Georgia governor asks judge to quash subpoena for him to appear before grand jury

 Megan Varner/AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a subpoena from the Fulton County district attorney requiring the Republican governor to appear before the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Kemp had been scheduled for a voluntary interview in July, his lawyers said in a court filing, but the interview was "unilaterally cancelled" after Kemp's legal team inquired about its scope. The district attorney's office then issued a subpoena, Kemp's lawyers said.

Sara Murray contributed to this story.

