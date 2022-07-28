Georgia GOP chair appears before Atlanta-area grand jury in election probe

Chairman David Shafer speaks before his election at the Georgia GOP State Convention in Jekyll Island, Georgia on June 5, 2021.

 Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer has appeared in front of a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in the state, a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to CNN.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a target letter to Shafer earlier this month, warning him that he may be indicted as part of her wide-ranging investigation. Shafer is one of the 16 "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of Willis' ongoing criminal investigation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.