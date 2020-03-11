The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it was waiting for the Centers for Disease Control to confirm five additional presumptive positive tests for the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Georgia.
There are individual cases in Charlton and Fulton counties and three new cases in Cobb County. All but one individual in Fulton County are hospitalized. One of the Cobb presumptive positives has a travel history outside of the country. The sources of the other infections are unknown.
There are six confirmed cases in Georgia and 16 "presumed positive" cases, including two in Gwinnett County. Presumed positive tests mean initial testing was overseen by the department of public health, but results have not been confirmed with the CDC.
