The Georgia Department of Public Health announced three new presumed positive cases of the coronavirus known as COIVD-19 in DeKalb and Lowndes counties.
Ahead of Gov. Brian Kemp's Thursday afternoon update on the state's coronavirus response (scheduled for 1 p.m.), the state health department reported 31 confirmed or presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.
Two of the presumed positive cases are in Gwinnett County and are awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.
The two individuals from DeKalb County are hospitalized and the sources of their infections are unknown, DPH said. There is no connection between the two cases.
The Lowndes County individual is also hospitalized and DPH said the source of the infection is unknown.
The DPH announced on Wednesday night six more cases had been confirmed. A hospitalized resident in Cobb County has a history of travel outside the U.S. Of the three cases in Bartow County, two are hospitalized and the sources of the infections are unknown at this time. The third individual is not hospitalized, but individual shares a connection with a Floyd County case. The DPH said, however, the sources of these infections are unknown.
On Tuesday, Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said 34 states plus New York City and Washington, D.C. had reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 to CDC and 19 deaths.
The Georgia DPH said elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.