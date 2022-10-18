Dozens of law enforcement personnel are searching a large landfill in Chatham County, Georgia, where authorities believe they will find the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing for about two weeks.

"We, along with our law enforcement partners go into this process with heavy hearts," said Will Clarke, Senior Supervisory Resident Agent for FBI offices in Savannah and Brunswick. "We did not want to end up at this point but the evidence has taken us here."