The Gainesville Fire Department is mourning the loss of firefighter/EMT Chandler Patterson, who died over the weekend in a boating accident.
Fire department officials said Chandler, who was 27, died after a boating accident on Lake Tugaloo that happened Saturday night. They said he was at the lake spending time off with his family and friends.
Chandler had been with the Gainesville Fire Department since June 2019, fire officials said.
"Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality!" the Gainesville Fire Department wrote on a Facebook post. "He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly!
"You will see the flags lowered to half-staff at each of our stations in memory of a great person, great firefighter and great friend!
"We ask that you keep his family, and his fire family, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
