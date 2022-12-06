The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a motion to add Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino as a defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie.

Petito, an aspiring travel influencer, vanished in the summer of 2021 on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. As a nationwide search ensued, attention also turned to Laundrie, who returned home to Florida and vanished in a nature reserve.