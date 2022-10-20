From Comet Halley, Orionid meteor shower is most visible this week

The Orionids meteor shower is seen in Daqing City, Heilongjiang Province, China on October 22, 2020. The meteor shower will be observable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres once again on October 21.

One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to climax this week, as space debris and dust trails from the famous Comet Halley scatter across the night sky.

The Orionids meteor shower is expected to peak at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 21, but will be best observed earlier in that time zone, between the hours of midnight and dawn. If viewing properly, away from any bright lights and light-polluted areas, viewers can expect to see around 10 to 20 meteors per hour during this time, according to EarthSky.