Fresno police in California arrested two people this week for the September killings of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter, Celine -- and Yanelly's sister is one of the suspects, according to authorities.

The Fresno Police Department arrested 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales, on Wednesday for the double murder, said FPD Chief Paco Balderrama.