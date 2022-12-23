Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series "The Serpent," walked free from a Nepali prison Friday.

"Sobhraj has been released from the jail. He has been handed over to the immigration department. The officials at the immigration department informed us that he would be deported to France soon, as early as today," Ishwari Prasad Pandey, an official at Nepal Central prison told CNN.