The past three years have been the driest such period on record in California, state officials said this week. The state is now preparing for the increasing probability that it will see a fourth consecutive dry year as it works to conserve water resources as reservoir supplies dwindle.

California's water year, which ended in September, came with both wet and dry extremes, state climatologist Michael Anderson said during a news briefing early this week. Human-caused climate change has increased the potential for this weather whiplash, where dramatic shifts in between extremely dry periods and high precipitation can occur more frequently -- and the phenomenon has been pronounced on the West Coast in recent years.

CNN's Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.