Four takeaways from the Wisconsin, Vermont and Minnesota primaries

Becca Balint will win the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone House seat, CNN projects, putting her on a path to become the first woman to represent the state in Congress.

 Wilson Ring/AP

Donald Trump on Tuesday once again showcased his control over the GOP's open primaries, as the former President's chosen candidate won Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor over a rival backed by former Vice President Mike Pence and much of the party's establishment in the battleground state.

In Minnesota, meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive "squad," survived a surprisingly close contest for her Minneapolis-based House seat.

