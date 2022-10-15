Four prisoners killed, 61 injured in fire at Iran's notoriously brutal Evin prison, state media reports

An Iranian security official said “thugs” set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, which led to a fire in the prison, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

At least four prisoners were killed and 61 injured after a fire at Evin prison in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported, attributing Iranian authorities.

The prisoners died of smoke inhalation, IRNA added. The fire happened Saturday night and an Iranian security official said "thugs" set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, IRNA reported earlier.

