Four foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees

Three foreign aid groups says they were moving to temporarily suspend their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work, and pictured, Afghan women walk alongside a road in Kandahar on July 29.

 Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Four foreign aid groups said Sunday that they were moving to temporarily suspend their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work.

"We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," aid organizations Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International said in a joint statement Sunday. Another international aid group, Afghanaid, made a similar announcement separately on Sunday.

