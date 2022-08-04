Foul play suspected after 4 people found dead in fires at 2 homes in a small Nebraska town

Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Nebraska, where four people were found dead on August 4.

 Riley Tolan-Keig/The Norfolk Daily News/AP

Police said they suspected foul play after four people were found dead Thursday following early morning fires in two homes in the town of Laurel, Nebraska.

Just after 3 a.m., Cedar County 911 received a phone call about an explosion at a home, Nebraska State Patrol's John Bolduc said during a news conference. When fire crews arrived, they discovered a body inside.

