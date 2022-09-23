Fossil egg analysis in China adds to debate of what may have caused dinosaurs' demise

Pictured is a fossilized egg belonging to Macroolithus yaotunensis, which was examined as part of the research.

 Qiang Wang/Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology

It's a hard-fought paleontological debate. Did the massive asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago wipe out a thriving and diverse population of dinosaurs, or were they already struggling to survive when that cataclysmic day dawned?

Most information on dinosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous era comes from what is now the United States, particularly the Hell Creek Formation, which provides a picture of relatively rich dinosaur diversity during the final million years of that period.

