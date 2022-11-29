Former White House deputy chief of staff meeting with January 6 committee Tuesday

The January 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot is expected to interview former White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato on Tuesday.

 Tom Brenner/Reuters/FILE

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is interviewing former White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato on Tuesday, a potentially key witness whose testimony could shed new light on former President Donald Trump's movements leading up to and on January 6, 2021, according to two sources familiar with the panel's work.

Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified back in June that Ornato, who transitioned back to his post at the US Secret Service after Trump left office and retired earlier this year, told her the former president lashed out in anger and lunged at a member of his protective detail as he demanded to be taken to the Capitol on January 6.

