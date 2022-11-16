USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, seen here on June 28, testified before a Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia on November 16.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Wednesday testified before a Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to a statement from her attorneys.

"Ms. Hutchinson was pleased to cooperate with the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury and answer questions today with respect to its inquiry into events surrounding the 2020 election," her attorneys said in the statement.

CNN's Sonnet Swire and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

