Former US Rep. TJ Cox indicted on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges

Former US Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, has been indicted on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges related in part to campaign donations, according to court documents unsealed on August 16.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

He is charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud and one count of campaign contribution fraud, according to court documents.

CNN's Clare Foran and Maeve Reston contributed to this report.

