Former US military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia

A former US military pilot and flight instructor who worked in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show.

 Stringer/Getty Images/File

Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New South Wales, and he appeared in court there the same day, court records show and two police sources and his lawyer confirmed.