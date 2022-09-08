Former US attorney says Trump DOJ pressured office to 'aid them politically,' NYT reports

Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, a Donald Trump appointee who was later fired by the former President, says top Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to "aid them politically." Berman is seen here in New York City in 2019.

 Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, a Donald Trump appointee who was later fired by the former President, says top Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to "aid them politically," The New York Times reported Thursday.

"Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney," Berman writes in his forthcoming book according to the Times which obtained a copy of it, "Trump's Justice Department kept demanding that I use my office to aid them politically, and I kept declining -- in ways just tactful enough to keep me from being fired."

CNN's Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.