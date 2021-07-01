Former University of Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt tweeted Thursday he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
In his tweet, Richt wrote:
"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong. I've decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Truthfully, I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime, I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!"
Richt, 61, has worked as a studio analyst for the ACC Network since the 2019 season.
He spent three seasons as Miami's head coach before retiring from his alma mater in December 2018. Before that, he had coached Georgia for 15 years.
A two-time SEC Coach of the Year, Richt was Georgia's coach from 2001 to 2015. He was 145-51 and won SEC championships in 2002 and 2005.
