A former United Nations communications specialist in Iraq, whom authorities say drugged 20 victims and sexually assaulted at least 13 of those victims over a nearly two-decade period, was sentenced Thursday in a Manhattan federal court to 15 years in prison.

Karim Elkorany, 39, pleaded guilty on May 24 to sexually assaulting an internationally protected person and making false statements to cover up another sexual assault, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). As part of a plea agreement, he then admitted to drugging and in some cases sexually assaulting over a dozen additional victims, prosecutors said.