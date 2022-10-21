A former UCLA obstetrician-gynecologist who worked for the university for decades has been found guilty of sexually assaulting patients in his care, prosecutors announced Thursday.

James Heaps, 65, was convicted of three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said in a release.

