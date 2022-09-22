Former top official pleads guilty in massive welfare fraud scheme where misused money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre

John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, leaves the Jackson courthouse on September 22. Davis plead guilty to charges in a massive welfare frauds scheme.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

A former top state official in Mississippi pleaded guilty Thursday to state and federal charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme that auditors say misused millions of welfare dollars, including funneling funds into projects linked to prominent Mississippians like former NFL star Brett Favre.

Officials from the US Department of Justice and the Hinds County District Attorney Office announced the one-time head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, John Davis, had pleaded guilty to two federal counts and 18 state counts.

