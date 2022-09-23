A jury in Hunt County, Texas, on Thursday found former Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder in the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price outside a convenience store, court records show.

Lucas, a 24-year-old White man, was charged with murdering Price, who was Black, after a preliminary investigation determined Lucas' actions were unreasonable, authorities said.

CNN's Carma Hassan contributed to this report.

