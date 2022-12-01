A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges after he shot an unarmed 17-year-old in a McDonald's parking lot in October, prosecutors announced Thursday.

A grand jury handed down the indictment for James Brennand, who was a San Antonio Police probationary officer with seven months of experience when the shooting took place. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told reporters.

