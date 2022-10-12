The former San Antonio police officer who was charged and arrested Tuesday in the shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old at a McDonald's parking lot was released early Wednesday on bond, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

James Brennand turned himself in Tuesday night on two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant. He was released at 4:03 a.m. CT after posting $100,000 bond for each count, the sheriff's office said.