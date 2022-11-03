Former Prime Minister Imran Khan shot in lower leg in reported assassination attempt in Pakistan

Imran Khan, here speaking in Lahore on September 21, was injured Thursday after an unidentified gunman opened fire at a rally.

 Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg at a rally Thursday, according to an official from his party, which said the incident was an assassination attempt.

A bullet hit Khan after a gunman opened fire, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar, who later added: "Yes, he has been shot, there are pellets lodged in his leg, his bone has been chipped, he has also been shot in his thigh."

