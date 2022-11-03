Former Prime Minister Imran Khan shot in foot in reported assassination attempt in Pakistan

Imran Khan, here speaking in Lahore on September 21, was injured Thursday after an unidentified gunman opened fire at a rally.

 Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot at a rally Thursday, according to an official from his party, which said the incident was an assassination attempt.

A bullet hit Khan in his foot after a gunman opened fire, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar said.