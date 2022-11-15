Former President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on May 28, filed his paperwork on November 15 establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024.

 Chet Strange/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, where his campaign will be headquartered.

CNN's Fredreka Schouten and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

