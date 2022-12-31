Dignitaries and religious leaders have been paying tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday in a monastery in the Vatican at the age of 95.

Benedict, who was the first pontiff in almost 600 years to resign his position, rather than hold office for life, passed away on Saturday, according to a statement from the Vatican.

CNN's Richard Allen Greene, Hada Messia, Stephanie Halasz, Sana Noor Haq and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.