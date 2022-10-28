A now-former Philadelphia sheriff's deputy is charged with selling guns illegally to an FBI informant while he was a deputy, including two that were traced back to the deadly Roxborough shooting, two weeks earlier, that left a 14-year-old dead and four juveniles wounded, according to court documents.

Samir Ahmad is charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States, since the informant told the then-deputy at the time of the purchase that they were in the country illegally, the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a release.