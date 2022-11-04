Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday blamed establishment figures for a plot to kill him, saying unnamed agencies were undermining democracy in the country.

A day after after he survived a shooting at a political rally outside the town of Gujranwala, Punjab province, Khan gave a rambling speech at a hospital in the city of Lahore where he was recovering from the injuries he sustained. While sitting in a wheelchair, the cricket star-turned-politician cited three senior figures as being behind the attack.