Former Olympic boxer arrested in South Florida for threatening mass shooting

Former Olympic boxer Azea Augustama, seen here in June 2014, has been arrested and accused of threatening to shoot up a gym in South Florida.

 John Parra/Getty Images for NUVOtv

A former Olympic boxer from North Miami has been arrested and accused of threatening to shoot up a gym in South Florida, according to an arrest affidavit.

Azea Augustama, who represented Haiti at the 2008 Olympics, was arrested Tuesday after putting a deposit down to buy an AK-47 and was accused of three felonies -- two counts of issuing written threats to commit a mass shooting and one count of threatening to kill or do bodily harm -- the affidavit said.