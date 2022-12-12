The former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder for the 2019 shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home testified Monday he fired at her because he saw her point her gun at him.

"As I started to get that second phrase out, 'Show me your hands,' I saw a silhouette," the former officer, 38-year-old Aaron Dean, said. "I was looking right down the barrel of a gun, and when I saw the barrel of that gun pointed at me, I fired a single shot from my duty weapon."