Former officer who held down George Floyd's legs gets 3 years in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, pictured here in 2020, was sentenced to three years in prison on September 21 on a state charge related to George Floyd's fatal arrest.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The former Minneapolis Police officer who held down George Floyd's legs in May 2020 was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday on a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Thomas Lane, who is currently in federal prison for violating Floyd's civil rights during his fatal restraint, appeared remotely at the hearing, wearing beige prison clothing. He began his federal 2.5-year sentence in a Bureau of Prisons facility in Colorado late last month.

