Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a police officer on January 6

An image of Thomas Webster during the January 6th riot used in court documents by the Department of Justice.

 Department of Justice

Former New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster, who unsuccessfully tried to convince a Washington, DC, jury that he was merely acting in self-defense against a police officer who he assaulted on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.

This is the longest sentence of any January 6 defendant so far.

