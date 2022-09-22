The former head of Mississippi's Department of Human Services has pleaded guilty to both state and federal conspiracy and theft charges in what officials have called the largest embezzlement scheme in the state's history, according to the Department of Justice and the Hinds County District Attorney.

John Davis, 54, served as the department director at the time that state auditors say more than $70 million of federal welfare funds were being misused, including being spent on officials' personal expenses and being funneled into projects connected to prominent Mississippians, including former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

CNN's Eric Levenson and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.

