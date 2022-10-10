Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has again been subpoenaed amid an ongoing civil suit in a multimillion-dollar welfare fraud scandal, and this time attorneys want to see communications between the ex-governor and former NFL and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Attorneys for one of the defendants in the state of Mississippi's suit issued the subpoena Friday, asking for several years' worth of additional documents and communications between Bryant and Favre, as well as others connected to the case that auditors say resulted in at least $77 million in federal welfare dollars being misspent.