Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting a man during 2020 protests after death of George Floyd

 Ben Brewer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with assaulting a man during nighttime civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, according to a complaint filed Wednesday.

Former officer Justin Stetson is accused of repeatedly punching, kicking and kneeing Jaleel Stallings in the head and face after the man was already lying down on the ground with his hands on the pavement, according to the complaint. The blows left Stallings with "substantial bodily harm," including a fractured eye socket, the document states.

