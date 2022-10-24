On the day his state trial was set to begin on charges of aiding and abetting in George Floyd's killing, a former Minneapolis police officer issued a guilty plea Monday.

J. Alexander Kueng, who was slated to stand trial with Tou Thao, was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing. In exchange for his guilty plea, the count of aiding and abetting in Floyd's murder will be dropped, the prosecution and defense attorney Thomas Plunkett agreed in court.

CNN's Brad Parks and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.