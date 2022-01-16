Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel summit on June 30, 2020, in Nouakchott. The former Malian President Ibrahim has died, Malian state media channel ORTM reported on Sunday. He was 76.
Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has died, Malian state media channel ORTM reported on Sunday. He was 76.
Keita was in office for seven years, from September 2013 to August 2020, before being ousted in a military coup.
Special forces commander Assimi Goita was one of several colonels who overthrew Keita in August 2020, after which the interim authorities promised an 18-month transition to civilian rule. Goita staged a second coup in May 2021 when he pushed aside the interim president and took the job himself.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.