A former Louisville detective pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to conspiring to violate the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, according to Louisville's The Courier-Journal and CNN affiliate WAVE.

Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, pleaded guilty before US District Judge Rebecca Grady to falsifying an affidavit for the search of Taylor's apartment that resulted in the 26-year-old's death in Louisville, during a botched March 2020 raid.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

