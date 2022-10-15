A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective is possibly facing years in federal prison when he is sentenced next week for using his law enforcement access to a database, obtaining information about women, and stealing sexually explicit photos and videos from them.

Bryan Andrew Wilson, 36, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to one count of conspiring to commit cyberstalking. A sentencing memo filed in the US District Court in Kentucky on Tuesday says Wilson used his law enforcement access to Accurint, a database of public records and nonpublic information, to obtain information about potential hacking victims.

CNN's Leidy Cook contributed to this report.