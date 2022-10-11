The former Los Angeles Angels employee who provided the drugs that resulted in the 2019 overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday on drug charges.

Eric Prescott Kay, the former communications director of the Angels, faced between 20 years and life for his conviction in February on charges of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

CNN's Matt Lait and Jacob Lev contributed to this report.

